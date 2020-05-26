Chennai

It’s snack time!

This Rajakilpakkam resident chose to offer snacks rather than cooked food to conservancy workers

A tray hangs from the grille on the compound wall of V. K. Ravi Raja’s house at Vasuki Street in Rajakilpakkam. Packets of biscuits, chips and bread put in covers or wrapped in newspapers are placed in it. On top of the tray, a board hangs from the grill on the compound wall which announces — Ilavasa Unavu (free food) — is being offered.

The tray with packets of snacks is meant for conservancy workers and also for the poor and needy. Once the tray gets empty, it is filled with snacks again.

He has been offering this service since the early days of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

“I prefer to keep snacks as they have a longer shelf life than cooked food which will get stale if there are no takers and all the efforts of preparing it would go in vain,” says Ravi Raja, an expert in rainwater harvesting.

The tray is kept at a good height so that strays can’t get near to it and the eatables are also well-wrapped to prevent birds from pecking at them.

“I intend to continue this service for the next one year. Even others can try this as it is a simple and easy way to help people,” says Ravi Raja.

