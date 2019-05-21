It’s really greener on this side of the fence

As you step in, this park at AN Colony in Mudichur strikes you as being way different from most other parks in the region.

With aesthetically-designed walkways and a well-maintained badminton court, it is a notch or two higher, and the credit for this has to go largely to the local residents.

The best of what this park has to offer is its outdoor gym. For one thing, the equipment look clean and well-maintained. That is often more than what you can ask for at a public park.

Nearly a year ago, this park in Mudichur was inaugurated along with a raft of others, under the "Amma Park" scheme.

From there, Ankarva, the local residents association has been maintaining it.

The Association has a novel subscription scheme. It gives its members the option of paying ₹ 50 or ₹ 100 every month towards the watchman’s salary.

These residents don't want to leave anything to chance, and have brought the park under CCTV surveillance, the CCTV cameras having been bought with special contributions by members.

Ankarva also invites members to sponsor play equipment, leaving the choice of equipment to them. So, there are seesaws and slides that have been bought and donated by residents. It is interesting to note that the park is well-stocked on first-aid kits and medicine. It is for the benefit of children using the play area, and, as we know, kids will be kids and are prone to sustaining bruises.

“We are not getting paid by the government for undertaking the maintenance of the park. We do this with a heart of social stewardship,” says Ebenezar, in charge of the park.

The park is open from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.; and then in the evening, from 5 pm to 8:30 pm.