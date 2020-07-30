It’s a treacherous journey on Velachery-Tambaram Road

Motorists taking the Velachery-Tambaram Road between the Tambaram flyover and Camp Road junction have to endure a back-breaking journey every day. The top layer of the road, especially from the old police station to the flyover, is worn off at several places and the sides full of slush make it difficult for pedestrians.

Gautam, a resident of Selaiyur, said the road was wide on other stretches. “As it is, the stretch is narrow slowing down the traffic. Unless repairs are taken up soon, it will make matters worse,” he said and added that the space beneath the Medavakkam flyover needed repairs immediately.

Sources in the Highways Department said the road had been dug up on both sides by the Tambaram Municipality for a sewage project. “The work has been going on for two years now. We restore the road from time to time. They have dug up the road at two locations. Unless they complete the work, the road cannot be relaid,” said an official. The slush would be removed in a couple of days and repairs, including filling of potholes, would be taken up, he added.