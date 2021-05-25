ITC Hotels receives platinum certification for hygiene protocol to reduce risks of infections

CHENNAI

25 May 2021 23:35 IST

The certification is by an external agency that usually works with hospitals and it took around 14 months from start to finish.

ITC Hotels has received the platinum level certification under DNV’s My Care Infection Risk Management Program for its ‘WeAssure’ hygiene protocol, which has over 40 new standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reduce risks of infections.

The certification is by an external agency that usually works with hospitals and it took around 14 months from start to finish. The auditing team included doctors since it has everything to do with health, hygiene and safety. The certificate is valid for three years (till 2024) and is subject to periodic surveillance audit on SOP compliance.

Advertising

Advertising