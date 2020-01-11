ITC Hotels opens Welcomehotel on Chennai’s GST Road

ITC Hotels has upgraded one of its properties in Chennai from mid-segment to 5-star category. TheFortune Select Grand has now been opened as Welcomhotel GST Road.

“We believe that this Welcomhotel property on the commercially vibrant GST Road, will attract discerning domestic and international business travellers,” Anil Chadha, Chief Operating Officer, ITC Hotels, said.

“The south of India has emerged as a key market in India’s tourism landscape. Good infrastructure and connectivity augur well for Tamil Nadu’s growing potential as a business and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination,” he said. “MICE is also an important segment that has led to an increase in the city’s inventory. The biggest buzz is about several hospitality groups and their relentless expansion in the city, because of the obvious demands of the market,” Mr. Chadha added.

The property, which has 172 rooms, has included smart rooms, a wellness centre, fine dining options, poolside restaurants, a bar and a tea and beverage lounge.

ITC’s hotel group operates under four brands -- ITC Hotel at the Luxury end, Welcomhotel in the 5-star segment, Fortune in the mid-market to upscale segment and WelcomHeritage in the heritage leisure segment. In Tamil Nadu, the group has over 1,244 rooms across properties. The ITC Grand Chola in Chennai is the largest property of the group in the State, with 600 rooms.