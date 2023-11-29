ITC Grand Chola conducts a special event on World Disability Day

November 29, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

This year, on World Disability Day, ITC Grand Chola conceptualised a mission to provide enhanced opportunities for persons with disabilities — championing inclusivity and empowerment for the specially-abled community.

Inclusion through empowerment and employment was stressed on the occasion by Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, IAS officer Jayashree Muralidharan, social evangelist Jayantimala Suresh, and others on Tuesday. The event was attended by people from different spheres of life, including those with disabilities.

The event with a cause entailed disabled people from various walks of life and many specially-abled artists also performed with their inherent talents to impress the audience.

