HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ITC Grand Chola conducts a special event on World Disability Day

November 29, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

This year, on World Disability Day, ITC Grand Chola conceptualised a mission to provide enhanced opportunities for persons with disabilities — championing inclusivity and empowerment for the specially-abled community.

Inclusion through empowerment and employment was stressed on the occasion by Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, IAS officer Jayashree Muralidharan, social evangelist Jayantimala Suresh, and others on Tuesday. The event was attended by people from different spheres of life, including those with disabilities.

The event with a cause entailed disabled people from various walks of life and many specially-abled artists also performed with their inherent talents to impress the audience.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.