April 19, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct the next batch of Italian language course from May 11, 2024. Students, who are interested to attend college in Italy, employees of Indian companies, joint venture companies and general public wishing to learn the language will benefit from this course, said a press release here. Courses will be for the beginners level. For further details, www.languagelabchennai.com or call 9080582082.