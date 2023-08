August 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct a new batch of the Italian language course. It will begin from August 12. The course will be helpful for those students attending colleges in Italy or seeking employment in Indian companies having joint ventures with firms based in Italy, according to a release. For details, contact 9080582082 or visit www.languagelabchennai.com

