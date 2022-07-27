Italian language classes for beginners
The Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will begin Italian language classes from August 13. Indian companies, joint venture companies, students and general public may benefit from this beginners’ course, according to a release. For details, visit www.languagelabchennai.com or contact: 9080582082.
