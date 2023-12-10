ADVERTISEMENT

It will take time for water to recede from localities near marshlands, says Minister E.V. Velu

December 10, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Highways Minister E.V. Velu on Saturday said it would take time for water to recede from areas such as Pasumpon Nagar and Pandian Nagar in Pallikaranai as they were at least a foot lower than the marshlands they were located next to.

Addressing presspersons after distributing aid at Madipakkam and Velachery, he said the DMK government that was in power from 2006 to 2011 had not granted permission to build homes 500 metres from marshlands. The party that came to power afterwards accorded sanction, he said. “Even if we pump out water from here, it will still rush in from natural sources. The water needs to dry in the sunlight. Meanwhile, we are ensuring the safety of residents and providing aid.... Legislators are visiting these places every day,,” he said.

The Minister further said that the people were satisfied with the work done by the government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “As soon as the rain stopped, he [Mr. Stalin] directed me to rush to Velachery, Madippakam and Pallikaranai, where waterlogging is usually heavy. I had to travel by earthmovers to reach here. However, the situation has improved now and most of Chennai is dry.”

