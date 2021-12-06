It was a special Sunday for 110 children

CHENNAI

06 December 2021 00:18 IST

A total of 110 children, including some who were HIV positive, in the 12-15 age group were taken to a cinema to watch a movie on Sunday as part of World AIDS Day celebrations in Tiruvallur district.

The children from various homes and orphanages watched Simbu-starrer Maanadu at Rocky cinema along with District Collector Alby John Varghese, and Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar.

Some parents too accompanied the children.

“This year, the theme for World AIDS day is End Inequalities, End AIDS. Even 30 years after discovering the disease and having good diagnostic and treatment methods, the stigma attached to it persists. We did not give any special treatment to children who were HIV positive. In fact, the children did not know who was positive and who was not. All of them enjoyed the day, which was what we aimed for,” said Mr. Varghese.

The children were provided snacks and lunch.

On World AIDS Day, a samabandhi bhojanam was organised for HIV positive persons.