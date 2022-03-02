IT searches conducted at DMK functionary’s house and other premises

Operation covered 28 places across State

Income Tax officials from Chennai conducted searches at the residence, office and stone quarry units belonging to a local DMK functionary in Arcot near Ranipet on Wednesday. The searches were conducted in 28 places including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur. Officials said the searches were conducted at the residence of A.V. Sarathy, 46, a local businessman and a DMK functionary, from 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Apart from his house, his office in Arcot town; two stone crushing units and quarries in Thimiri near Arcot on the Arani route; and a cement and steel godown on the Arcot - Kannamangalam Koot Road were also searched. All these places come under Arcot taluk.

A 12-member team from Chennai and Tiruvannamalai conducted the operation. Police have been deployed at these premises to prevent any untoward incident. “The searches are based on specific clues. He has been under the scanner for some time now,” an official said. A native of Arcot, Mr. Sarathy is a well-known businessman in the erstwhile Arcot region that comprises Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. He was the District Secretary of the Traders’ Wing of the AIADMK in Ranipet district before joining the DMK after the last Assembly election. He actively campaigned for DMK candidates in the recently-held elections to urban local bodies.