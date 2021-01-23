I-T raids on Paul Dhinakaran expose ₹120 crore of unaccounted income

CHENNAI

23 January 2021

Over 4 kg of gold was also found at the evangelist’s residence, sources from the Income Tax Department said

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has seized gold weighing 4.5 kg and detected unaccounted income to the tune of ₹120 crore from the raids that it had conducted at the residence and offices belonging to evangelist Paul Dhinakaran, who heads the Jesus Calls ministry.

“The gold was found at Paul Dhinakaran’s residence,” a source from the Income Tax department told The Hindu. The tax sleuths are also looking at his companies and trusts that are situated across 12 countries including Israel, Singapore, UK and USA. “They have over 200 bank accounts,” the IT source pointed out.

On January 20, the taxmen searched offices and other properties belonging to Paul Dhinakaran. In Coimbatore, an educational institute, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, at which Paul Dhinakaran is the Chancellor also came under the scanner. The Jesus Calls ministry collects donations under various schemes and plans that it promotes on its website and through other social media forums.