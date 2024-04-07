IT professional welcomes sparrows back to Chennai

April 07, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

There was a time when Chennai residents woke up to a chorus of chirping birds. House sparrows perched on the roof or terrace of houses were a common sight. Many houses in north Chennai now nurture these tiny birds in their balconies or backyards, thanks to D. Ganeshan, a professor-turned-IT professional.

Popularly called ‘Kuruvi’ Ganeshan, this 35-year-old resident of Royapuram has been making and distributing nest boxes to schools and residents, especially in north Chennai. Hailing from a family of agriculturists, Mr. Ganeshan, who is the convener of ‘Koodugal’ (Network for Environment Sustainability Trust), was passionate about tree and soil conservation. “I learnt more about nature conservation and declining sparrow population during my college days. Sparrows are known as farmers’ friend and their population is an indicator of a healthy ecosystem,” he said.

Reaching out to students

He started executing social service projects after he became a professor in the college where he studied. “I realised that a safe habitat for sparrows would help to bring them back to urbanscape. I designed eco-friendly wooden nest boxes for sparrows and distributed them free of cost to households. But it did not work well. That was when I decided to reach out to school students to increase the critically declining sparrow population,” he said.

He spent all his spare time sourcing raw materials and making and distributing nest boxes. “I started ‘Koodugal’ in 2019. I was initially supported by friends and wife D. Shanthini, who helped me create a website. My hope of saving sparrows increased when the birds began nesting in these boxes,” says Mr. Ganeshan, who learnt wood layout marking from a carpenter for a few days.

“Instead of merely giving nest boxes, we wanted to train school children in nest box-making so as to create sparrow sanctuaries. It will help them learn how to handle tools and also make them responsible for nurturing sparrows,” he says.

It was not an easy task at first, for Mr. Ganeshan ran into lack of space, funds, and volunteers. He took permission from schools to conduct workshops and store finished nest boxes. He later formed teams to make kits. The organisation has reached out to 10,000 students and 35 schools with CSR funds and has started eight other projects, including bio-gas plants and digitalisation of rural areas.

Population goes up

“We have spotted an increase in the sparrow population by 10% in areas like Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, and Royapuram, and have given nest boxes in other districts. The trust has identified sites to establish sanctuaries to allow sparrows to thrive in the urban areas. “I want to see at least two lakh homes in the city nurture sparrows in the next few years. I also want to take up healthcare and education projects through the trust,” Mr. Ganeshan says.