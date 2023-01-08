IT professional rushes accident victim to hospital near Vellore

January 08, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VELLORE

A seven-year-old boy with bleeding head injuries was shifted during the golden hour for treatment to the Christian Medical College (CMC), Ranipet campus, by an IT professional on Sunday evening.

Police said that A. Geetha, who works in a software company and a resident in Adyar, was returning to Chennai with her son after attending a function in Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur in her car on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) when she noticed injured persons including the boy on the stretch in Perumugai, a border village between Vellore and Ranipet at Ratnagiri town.

Immediately, she stopped her car and rushed to the injured persons. She provided first aid to the injured boy before shifting the boy in the escort vehicle of S. Rajesh Kannan, SP, Vellore, to CMC, the nearest hospital on the highway.

Along with M.S. Muthusamy, DIG (Vellore range), Mr. Kannan were on their routine rounds when they saw the accident victims and the woman on the highway. The incident happened at 4.45 p.m. “Her (Ms. Geetha) good samaritan act has helped to save the injured boy. Such selfless acts by passersby should be encouraged,” Mr. Kannan told The Hindu.

The other injured persons were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. The injured boy is said to be out of danger. Ms. Geetha and her son returned to Chennai.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kannan said that the district police will give its recommendation to the district Collector, P. Kumaravel Pandian, conferring Good Samaritan award to Ms. Geetha soon.