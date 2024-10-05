IT professional on the art of de-stressing

During weekends, Chennai resident Keerthana Muthu, a 24-year-old IT professional, can be found immersed in her creative world, bringing her imagination to life on canvas with brushes. A versatile artist, she excels in both digital and traditional art, and she also conducts workshops during the weekends.

One such workshop will be conducted on October 6 at a cafe in Adyar. These workshops focus on techniques such as pour art, tote bag art, and gold foil work. Each session costs between ₹400 and ₹500, with materials included. “My workshops are designed to be inclusive and fun, offering something for everyone, regardless of skill level,” she states.

Keerthana’s love for art began at the age of two, when she started drawing on walls, a creative outlet encouraged by her parents. “I remember my parents would smile and cheer me when I doodled,” she recalls. As a child, she took joy in decorating her classmates’ hands with mehandi designs using a pen. Later, it was the during the lockdown that art became a serious pursuit for her.

“I had set a goal to complete one painting a day during the pandemic. It was therapeutic for me, especially when I felt isolated,” she explains. The sudden shift to remote living ignited a fire within her, pushing her to explore her creative side more than ever before. “Social media and various artists were my sources of inspiration. I began following different artists online, soaking in their techniques and styles. I explored various mediums — acrylics, gouache and water colours being some of them. Balancing art with studies was tough, but my parents were always supportive, encouraging my passion,” she says.

Juggling her IT career and artistic ambitions requires careful time management, a skill Keerthana has mastered. “I work full-time at an MNC, but I have set boundaries to ensure my weekends are dedicated to art,” she says. “This balance is crucial for my mental health. Painting has a therapeutic quality — it allows us to express emotions, and I believe it can even lift someone out of depression.”

Keerthana enjoys creating portraits digitally and has completed commissions for over 30 clients. “When I realised the high cost of digital art, I decided to offer my services at an affordable price. My goal is to make art accessible as a meaningful gift for loved ones. The same goes for my workshops,” she explains.

A devoted admirer of Vincent van Gogh, Keerthana draws inspiration from his works, particularly his emotional depth. “Van Gogh’s life and art deeply resonate with me. Despite his struggles with mental illness, he created masterpieces like Starry Night while in an asylum. Each piece he painted holds a significant emotional weight,” she shares. “His use of 18 to 20 shades of blue and black in that painting conveys a powerful sense of loneliness. The swirling sky represents his turbulent emotions, and the cypress tree symbolises death. It was through his sister-in-law that his works gained recognition, and I find that deeply inspiring. My very first workshop focused on recreating Starry Night.”

Keerthana believes that painting requires both love and dedication to achieve perfection.

“I want everyone to understand that art is not just a hobby; it is a form of therapy. Whether you are stressed, anxious, or simply looking for a way to express yourself, painting can be a beautiful outlet,” she adds.

To see more of her work and keep up with her workshops, follow her Instagram page@Keero.

