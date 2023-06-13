ADVERTISEMENT

IT Minister launches State Training Centre for e-Governance & Nambikkai Inaiyam - Tamil Nadu Blockchain Backbone

June 13, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nammaku Namme Thittam & MMRT & MMLC constructed 23 lakhs worth 2 classrooms at Panchayat Union Middle School at Trisulam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, on Tuesday inaugurated the State Training Centre for e-Governance and launched Nambikkai Inaiyam (NI), the Blockchain Backbone of the State of Tamil Nadu, with e-Pettagam, the Citizen Locker Mobile App at the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA). To fulfil the internal training needs of TNeGA and the external needs of other departmental stakeholders, a modern State Training Centre for e-Governance measuring 2750 sq. ft. has been set up at a cost of ₹1.93 crore inside the TNeGA Office on the 7th floor of P.T. Lee Chengalvaraya Maaligai. 

Nambikkai Inaiyam (NI) is a Blockchain-As-A-Service infrastructure built for the State of Tamil Nadu. It will allow the government to secure documents and data, such as e-sevai certificates, academic certificates, mark sheets, licences, and land transaction records, and protect them from tampering.

An official release said the e-Pettagam App will allow the public to securely share their e-sevai certificates, academic certificates, and marksheets through this app. This will enable residents and businesses in Tamil Nadu to share their digitised documents in a secure and paperless manner for verification by employers, higher education institutions, government entities, banks, and other authorities. This will significantly cut down on the need for residents of Tamil Nadu to travel and submit original documents for employment, admission, accessing government services, travelling or working abroad, etc. All verification will happen with the NI Blockchain, which will certify that the digitised documents are not tampered / altered in any manner from when they were issued, according to a press release from the department.

