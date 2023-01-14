IT manager during the week and coach during weekends

January 14, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

With the dawn of 2023, Thayumana Subramaniam has completed 10 years as a wheelchair basketball coach. It has been a rare journey for this manager who juggles a full-time career with a multi-national information technology and services company and as coach for the Tamil Nadu men and women’s wheelchair basketball team.

A basketball player since his engineering days at Erode, Thayu, as he is called by friends, got into wheelchair basketball as part of a corporate social responsibilities initiative.

He was asked to officiate at a tournament in a government school as part of the outreach activities where they conduct various events for children.

“That experience of interacting with students was motivating and I wanted to do something in the area of coaching,” says Thayu, who has been part of Cognizant’s basketball team since 2009.

He wrote a letter to the outreach team suggesting some recommendations with regard to offering basketball lessons to schools on a regular basis.

Later in 2013, the Outreach team invited him for a workshop conducted for wheelchair basketball players, and thus started Thayu’s journey as a coach.

Donning the coach’s hat has not been easy as Thayu has only been used to playing “the running basketball”, as basketball for the able-bodied is called.

“Although the rules are largely same, I had to put myself in the shoes of those with physical disabilities to understand the challenges they faced. My first lessons were to sit on the wheelchair, push and play, and that is how I understood their pain,” says Thayu.

It was around that time that P Madhavi Latha from Chennai formed the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India and Thayu got roped in as one of the coaches for Tamil Nadu.

The workshops and training programmes opened many avenues for those who wanted be a coach or referee. The first three years when the Federation was laying a foundation, coaches from the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation and other bodies offered Thayu and many others training. “I developed many of my skills through such training programmes,” he says. Being associated with the process of building a team for Tamil Nadu has helped Thayu evolve as a coach.

Currently, there are 50 to 100 wheelchair basketball players from Tamil Nadu, many hailing from the districts.

“In the initial years, we just had a handful of players. Thanks to the many good performances by our players at the national level, we have been able to encourage many others to take up the sport,” says Thayu.

He has led players to various national and international championships, including the first Indian International Wheelchair Basketball tournament in Noida last year and Hanna Lahoud International Basketball Cup in Lebanon, 2018.

“One player under 23 got a sports scholarship and is currently studying at the University of Arizona,” he says.

How does the “test” manager balance his profession and coaching? While weekends are reserved for coaching, he is away from work before a major tournament.

“My team members have been very supportive. As we have many systems in place, things go on smoothly,” says Thayu who currently has a team of 180 reporting to him.

Sometimes when a major deadline and a tournament clash, Thayu can be seen working on the laptop.

Madhavi Latha says a good coach can keep up the enthusiasm of a sport whatever the odds they face and Thayu epitomises this quality.

“In the initial years, we used to write to his organisation to grant him permission to coach the team and the company has been one of our strongest supporters. Not everyone is ready to train paralympic players and Thayu being with us for 10 years is a credit in itself,” says Madhavi, founder-president, Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India.

ADVERTISEMENT