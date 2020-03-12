It is not in my blood to become Chief Minister, says Rajinikanth

Stating that it is not in his blood to become Chief Minister, Tamil film actor Rajinikanth on Thursday laid out three major political ideas that, he said, would act like a ‘preview’ to his brand of politics.

Mr. Rajinikanth said that he wanted to separate the party leadership and the government, incorporate talented youngsters into politics and create a party council (headed by him) which would appoint a capable and young Chief Minister (and Council of Ministers) and abolish thousands of party posts to eliminate partymen influencing the governance.

The actor, who announced that he would enter politics on December 31, 2017, said that he had been thinking about what kind of politics he wanted to pursue ever since his name was dragged into Tamil Nadu politics in 1996.

“In national and State parties, the party leader becomes the leader of the government. When this happens, after they come to power, people are unable to ask any questions. Their own party people are unable to seek answers. So, I want to separate party leadership and government leadership,” he said.

‘CM is like CEO’

Mr. Rajinikanth said that the post of the Chief Minister was like that of a ‘CEO’. “We need to keep the promises that we give to the people. We will create a council of experienced people and make sure that the promises are kept. We need to implement the ideas. It is almost like that of a CEO.”

He had never imagined himself to be a Chief Minister. “I have never thought of myself as a CM. I cannot imagine myself sitting in the State Assembly. It is not in my blood. Many have tried to convince me – including former Finance and Home Minister P. Chidambaram, late Cho Ramaswamy – to become the CM before. We need a Chief Minister who is young person, educated, talented, kind-hearted and broad-minded person. We will act like an Opposition party. We will also ensure that we won’t interfere in day-to-day activities of the government.”

The actor clarified that he did not intend to create a parallel power centre and would ensure that partymen did not have any influence in the running of the government.

Mere change in government was pointless without fixing the system and changing the people’s minds. “I have been thinking about what kind of politics I would pursue since 1996 when I supported Kalaignar [former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi]. I have been keenly observing politics since then. I said [in 2017] that the system was spoilt and that people's minds have to be changed. Without changing people’s minds, without fixing the system and political system, there is no point in changing the government. We cannot cook ‘sakkara pongal’ [a sweet dish] in a vessel in which we cooked fish curry,” said Mr. Rajinikanth.

Party posts

Speaking about abolishing permanent posts in his yet-to-be launched party, he said: “Both the DMK and the AIADMK have close to 50,000 party posts. These posts are needed during elections but they are not needed after the elections. When a party wins and forms the government, the many ruling partymen use their party influence to bag the tenders,” he said and explained: “When we have a house function, we have people working in our homes. But, we don’t need the same personnel after the function.”

He further said that he would set aside a majority of seats for youngsters as their pathway to politics had been blocked.

“If you see in the State Assembly today, most of them are above 50, 55 or 60 years of age. You can count the youngsters. New people and good people stay away from politics. Otherwise, you have to be child of Member of Parliament or a Member of Legislative Assembly. Around 60% or 65 % of the seats will be given to young people, the rest will be given to good people from other parties, and distinguished people (judges and others) and seek their help in fixing the system.”

Mr. Rajinikanth said that many of his friends and associates in various field rejected these ideas. “Nobody accepted the third idea that the party will appoint the Chief Minister,” he said, adding, “Everyone's saying that I have sacrificed something great by not wanting to be a Chief Minister. I said the same thing (that I don’t intend to be here for political power) in 2017 when I announced my entry.”

Creating leaders

Creating more leaders is the hallmark of a good leader. “Arignar Anna [former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai] is one of my favourite leaders. How many leaders did he create! There are many leaders in society but there is no spotlight on them. Lot of people living abroad are ready to leave everything and come here [to work for people],” he said.

The DMK and AIADMK had ‘monstrous strength’. “On the one hand, [DMK]…has not been in power for 10 years and the [leadership] family heir have to prove themselves. They have to prove that they are worthy of that legacy – they have structure, money and men. On the other hand, a party has power and funds. Can I succeed using my movie popularity?” he said.

Need for revolution

He wanted to explain his political ideas to the people before taking the plunge. “People voted for the DMK and the AIADMK for Kalaignar and Jayalalithaa. This is the best time to enter politics and push for a change. We need to create an uprising…a revolution… a wave that will sweep away power of money, men and party structure. I believe that it is possible in Tamil Nadu,” the actor said.

Mr. Rajinikanth urged his fans to take this message to every corner of Tamil Nadu. “I want to see that uprising among the people. This should spread throughout India – party and government should be separate,” he said, adding, “If we don't press for a change, we can never do it.”