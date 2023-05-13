It is no longer mandatory for contractors to use fly ash in Bengaluru-Chennai expressway construction: NHAI

May 13, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

A combined length of over 12 km of asphalt surface has been formed as part of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway that runs for 105.7-km in State. The four contractors have shown an average progress of around 30% in the ₹5,971.19-crore project.

Official sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that more than 98% of land required for the greenfield project was available. Of the total cost, the amount spent on construction alone would be ₹3,476.54 crore. The height of the road would vary from 3 metres to 5 metres depending on the location.

About 2.5 crore cubic metre of earth would be required for the project. The earth is being taken from nearby districts where the departments concerned and respective district administrations were offering support. The contractors need not use fly ash. “If they get the ash, they can use it. It is not mandatory any more,” said a source.

The four-lane wide road that would help reduce travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru would have many structures, including 71 vehicle underpasses, overpasses and light vehicular underpasses, three rail bridges, 31 major bridges, 25 minor bridges, 147 culverts, six toll plazas and five interchanges. The highway would have two rest areas for use by travellers and two truck lay bays.

The portion of road in the State would begin from the Andhra Pradesh border near Gudipala and passes through Walajahpet, Arakkonam, Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur. It would run via Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

The project that would take two years to complete is being taken up on hybrid annual mode (HAM) where the NHAI releases a percentage of the project cost in portions linked to milestones and the balance is arranged by the contractor. The project is slated to be completed by July 2024.