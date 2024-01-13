It is never too late to stitch up a new career

January 13, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

A skill picked up many summers ago is standing two siblings in good stead in their post-retirement life.

Both spinsters, Dipti Karnad and Anita Karnad retired from Clarke School for the Deaf at Dr Radhakrishnan Salai and thanks to their familiarity with crocheting and tatting, their day is packed with schedules as before.

“I was five when my mother introduced me to the hook pencil and yarn as she was good at crocheting, a skill passed on through the generations in our family,” says Dipti.

For a brief period Dipti learnt crocheting at school and rediscovered it in early 2000 while working at the Sadhana Unit for Deaf Blind, a unit of Clarke School.

As part of the school project, children had to showcase their skills and Dipti had some of her works on display.

“I tried introducing crochet as a vocational programme in the school but the effort was met with a lukewarm response as children were more comfortable in cross stitch and macrame art,” says Dipti, who retired as principal of the special school in 2022 after serving it for 46 years.

Also a special educator in hearing impairment, her sister Anita, 66, served the institution for more than three decades.

A book on crochet given to them by their aunt helped the two siblings brush up on their crocheting skills. While Dipti launched into potli bag-making, Anita focussed on tatting, a skill her grand aunt had helped her with.

They made a humble start by creating a Facebook page one they called Dipanita Creations.

“We are not at all tech savvy and have not been aggressive about selling our products,” says 71-year-old Dipti, who suffers from a bilateral knee problem that restricts her mobility.

The turning point came during the pandemic when Dipti was planning to give away her crochet tools and works and discussed it with a friend during a workshop. “Sheela Sinha from Mumbai instilled hope in me by placing her first order — a beige women’s clutch,” says Dipti, a teacher-trainer.

Marketing was a big challenge during the lockdown but social media and friends were of help. A teacher-trainer from Manipur who attended a workshop by Dipti found the sisters on Facebook and placed orders for shawls. Another friend helped sell many of her works executed during pandemic in her circle.

Granny square bags, coin purses, sling bags, baby blankets, shawls, purses and earrings are among their creations.

Dipti says once the crochet part is completed, these products are sent to Mumbai where the finishing touch is given by a tailor. Besides bringing finesse to the products, this exercise ensures they are made durable.

In October 2023, the sisters started crochet classes, offered both online and offline at their residence at a gated community in Velachery.

They had four students in the first batch and are planning another soon. Among the many benefits crochet brings is good sleep, especially if one crochets 15 minutes before bedtime, the sisters note.

The sisters can be reached at 98403 78771