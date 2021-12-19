It is never too late to read and write

During the event

19 December 2021 12:13 IST

Twenty senior citizens receive medals and certificates on completing a literacy programme

Recently, St Lazarus Church Hall in Pattinapakkam was witness to an unusual graduation ceremony. Twenty senior citizens dressed in convocation robes walked the red carpet to be awarded medals and certificates following which they tossed their hats. These are among the 82 senior citizens enrolled with Dignity Foundation’s day care centre at Mullima Nagar in Pattinapakkam, a settlement close to the beach. These seniors had successfully enrolled and completed a read and write programme.

The convocation function was a celebration of the journey these unlettered men and women took over the last eight to 10 months at the centre.

“The biggest success story to emerge from this initiative is that many of those who could not even sign their name were taught through the literacy sessions,” says Auxilia M. Christina, administrative officer of the Centre.

Around 3 p.m. every day, these sessions would be held for at least an hour. While those who never went to school were trained in the Tamil alphabet, others who had studied till class V were introduced to words and sentences.

“Some students can remember what they have learnt, others find it hard to remember new topics taught the next day, but a majority show up on time and are eager to learn,” says Christina.

Amsa Kuppan is a sincere student who would be the first to come to class and start writing. Before she used her thumb impression to get her pension. Now, she signs on the paper. Thaiyammal Selvaraj also has a similar tale to say.

Christina says the literacy training is an ongoing programme at the day care centre where the plan is to make as many senior citizens lettered so that they can carry out some of the basic tasks without depending on others.

This apart, the Centre that started in January 2020 also engages with the seniors in activities like newspaper reading, yoga and meditation and recreational activities.

P.R Athreyen, president of Rotary Club of Madras Downtown and Joseph Noel Nehru were among the guests.