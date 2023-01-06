It is a different ball game for the police in the drive against drugs in north Chennai

January 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Flower Bazaar District Police has taken to an innovative way to keep teenagers away from drug addiction and to tap their potential by holding football camps and tournaments.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Flower Bazaar) Albert John personally monitored the teens, teaching them the nuances of the game.

Mr. Albert John said: “We want basically to channel the productivity of young boys so that they don’t fall prey to drugs or take to a life of crime. Our focus was on students who are in Class 8 to first or second year of college. Ultimately, it turned out to be the under-21 category because so many people got interested and came forward.”

Students in Boys’ Clubs of Flower Bazaar and under-21 boys from areas such as Sathyanagar, Kakathope, Wood Wharf, Kalyanapuram, Jatkapuram, and Ashirvada Puram were invited. The camp started at a school ground in Muthialpet, Flowerbazaar, last week and a tournament was organised.

Paulavarnan, ex-Tamil Nadu team captain, led the camp. Veteran players from Customs, ICF, and the city police teams pitched in to motivate the students. The participants in the camp were made to take anti-narcotics pledge after every session. Participation increased from 60 on the first day to 120 on the final day.

The camp was followed by a sevens football tournament with the tagline of Drug Free TN.

An under-21 team involving best players from the camp and tournament was selected and is being maintained and trained as a continuous movement in Flower Bazaar.

“We will continue the football events. Our objective is to reduce the teens’ idle time and channel them into productive ventures. The students and the police will have close interaction and the interface will increase,” said Mr. John.