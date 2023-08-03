IT firm employee survives fall from running train with minor injuries in Chennai

August 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 24-year-old woman escaped with minor injuries when she fell from a moving train and was dragged for a few metres on the platform at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Station on Wednesday night. The clip of the accident had gone viral.

A senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman, D. Karunya of Andhra Pradesh, was an employee of an information technology company. On Wednesday night, she and her colleagues were waiting to board the Thiruvananthapuram Express, for a company tour, on Platform No. 9. Ms. Karunya boarded the train and was speaking with her colleague near the door when the train started and she fell from the train. Her dress got entangled on the train door and she was dragged for a few metres as the train started moving. After a few metres, the train stopped and the other passengers waiting on the platform rescued her and sent her to a private hospital for first aid.