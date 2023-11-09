IT Dept told to share generic income details of spouse

November 09, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Central Information Commission has directed the Income Tax Department to share the generic income details sought by a woman petitioner for her husband in a maintenance case.

The case pertains to a petition filed by a woman from Theni district in Tamil Nadu with the Income Tax Department calling for details of her husband’s income tax returns from 2015–2021 and Permanent Account Number (PAN) under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Responding to the query, the Chief Public Information Officer denied the information called for, saying that the details disclosed by a person in his income tax returns were ‘personal information’ that stood exempted from disclosure under Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, 2005. Further, there was no public interest involved in the disclosure of the information sought. Hence, the information sought could not be disclosed.

Not satisfied with the reply of the First Appellate Authority, the petitioner moved the CIC for relief. The Commission informed the CPIO that the bench had come across multiple cases where the appellant had sought the income details of her estranged spouse in order to corroborate evidence in maintenance cases, which were sub-judice, and the Commission allowed for disclosure of generic income details to the applicants in the spirit of the RTI Act. However, the CPIO reiterated his denial of information under Section 8(1)(j) of the Act.

In furtherance of hearing proceedings, the Commission, based on a perusal of the facts on record, observed that the bench had dealt with cases bearing the factual matrix of a spouse seeking income tax details of another in pursuit of a matrimonial dispute, and the stance that had been maintained by it so far was that the information sought in the RTI Application pertained to the personal information of a third party and stood duly exempted under Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act.

But in this case, the Commission referred to a judgment of a Division Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which stated that “While dealing with Section 8(1)(j) of the Act, we cannot lose sight of the fact that the appellant and the respondent no. 1 are husband and wife, and as a wife, she is entitled to know what remuneration the respondent no. 1 is getting.”

Analysing other related orders passed by various courts, Information Commissioner Saroj Punhani directed the CPIO to provide the “generic details of the net taxable income/gross income” of the estranged husband for the period mentioned in the impugned RTI Application, as available with the respondent, free of cost to the appellant.

