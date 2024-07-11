ADVERTISEMENT

IT company security guard dies as cab falls into lake

Published - July 11, 2024 12:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man hailing from Bihar, who worked as a security guard at a private IT company in Siruseri, died in the wee hours of Wednesday after the cab in which he was travelling fell into a lake in Pallikaranai when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The cab, which was taken on contract by the company, was returning to the firm after dropping some of the firm’s employees. When it reached the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, the driver, Rajasekar, lost control of the car, resulting in the vehicle falling into the Narayanapuram Lake.

Passers-by alerted the police and the Fire Department. The Traffic Investigation police, Pallikaranai, pulled the car out, and rushed Rajasekar and the security guard, Kaushal, to the Chromepet Government Hospital.

Kaushal was declared dead at the hospital. Rajasekar is undergoing treatment.

