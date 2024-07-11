GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IT company security guard dies as cab falls into lake

Published - July 11, 2024 12:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man hailing from Bihar, who worked as a security guard at a private IT company in Siruseri, died in the wee hours of Wednesday after the cab in which he was travelling fell into a lake in Pallikaranai when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The cab, which was taken on contract by the company, was returning to the firm after dropping some of the firm’s employees. When it reached the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, the driver, Rajasekar, lost control of the car, resulting in the vehicle falling into the Narayanapuram Lake.

Passers-by alerted the police and the Fire Department. The Traffic Investigation police, Pallikaranai, pulled the car out, and rushed Rajasekar and the security guard, Kaushal, to the Chromepet Government Hospital.

Kaushal was declared dead at the hospital. Rajasekar is undergoing treatment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.