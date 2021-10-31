ISWD project work in full swing

CHENNAI

Chief Minister had asked the Corporation to speed up the project

The Greater Chennai Corporation is speeding up the Integrated Storm Water Drain (ISWD) project being implemented in the Kosasthalaiayar basin.

As the northeast monsoon has started in the State, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has asked the civic body to take steps to desilt the stormwater drain network in the city. Mr. Stalin visited the construction site on September 28.

Having completed the work in Adyar and Cooum basins, the civic body is implementing ISWD project of the Kosasthalaiyar basin for a length of 769 km to prevent flooding in the north Chennai covering Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Kolathur and Ambattur. The Asian Development Bank is funding the ₹3,220-crore project. Once completed, it is expected to benefit more than 30 lakh families which bear the brunt of flooding every year in these areas.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday inspected the work executed in Division 94 of Anna Nagar zone, which was severely affected by flooding last year.

Spot inspection

He inspected the site of the project taken up for a length of 4.5 kms at a cost of ₹22 crore and the drain network would be linked to the macro canal for the rainwater to flow into the Kolathur lake which in turn would be linked to flow into the Kosasthalaiyar river

A senior official said several areas in Kolathur, including Baba Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Poompuhar Nagar, Janakiraman Colony, SRB Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Anjugam Nagar, Selvi Nagar, KKR Garden, were affected by flooding last year. The SWD network being constructed for a length of 33 kms at a cost of ₹102 crore in these affected areas had almost been completed.

Mr. Bedi visited the Ambattur zone where the project would cover Dadhankuppam and Thirumalai Nagar and inspected the macro canal being constructed to divert the rainwater along the 100-feet Road of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.