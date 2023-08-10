HamberMenu
Issues pertaining to drains, street lights dominate 300-odd petitions at Makkalai Thedi Mayor programme in Tiruvottiyur

A number of persons with disabilities submitted petitions for permission to run shops along the roads and the pavements and many residents submitted petitions to relay bad roads in their neighbourhood

August 10, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Priya on Thursday received petitions from 300 residents at the Makkalai Thedi Mayor Scheme to resolve civic issues in Tiruvottiyur.

According to officials, many petitions to restore street lights were received from areas where the project for storm-water drain was being implemented. Many street lights have been removed for digging roads for construction of storm-water drains.

A number of persons with disabilities submitted petitions for permission to run shops along the roads and the pavements. Many residents submitted petitions to relay bad roads in their neighbourhood.

Petitions demanding new storm-water drains were received. Some residents demanded patta for land in Tiruvottiyur zone. Officials said they had started initiatives to resolve civic issues flagged by residents at the event.

The Makkalai Thedi Mayor Scheme was announced to resolve civic issues in all the 15 zones of the city. Mayor R. Priya will visit all the zones to receive petitions about civic issues of residents.

