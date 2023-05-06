ADVERTISEMENT

Issue notice to contractors for delay in projects, Minister tells officials

May 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, who chaired a review meeting, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wanted the works to be completed in time so that minimum inconvenience to the people

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu on Saturday directed officials to issue show-cause notices to contractors for projects that were unduly delayed.

The Minister, who chaired a review meeting, said that chief engineers must ensure that the works were completed within the stipulated time. He said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin wanted work to be completed on time so that road users would be put to minimum inconvenience. 

A total of 276 bridges were under construction at a combined cost of ₹ 1,586 crore with funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

In Chennai metropolitan area, work was under way to build two river bridges, two flyovers and three rail bridges. As part of the Chennai- Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor, 23 flyovers were under construction. As part of national highways, works, including four river bridges, eight rail bridges and nine flyovers, were being built at a cost of ₹1,174 crore.

Highways Secretary Pradeep Yadav was present, according to a press release. 

