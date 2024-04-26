Issuance of disability identity cards stopped due to elections: TARATDAC

April 26, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Chennai

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) have alleged that the identity cards for the disabled have not been issued in the past month due to Lok Sabha Elections. The association condemned the suspension and urged that it be restarted for the benefit of the disabled.

In a statement, the association said, “The process to issue the card which would be done after medical camps which were being conducted by the Welfare of the Differently-Abled Department have been suspended since election work began in March.”

However, the process has not been stopped in Madurai and Thoothukudi, they clarified. The process to issue the cards is conducted by the district officer of the department in the first week of the month. As the issuance of new cards stopped since the last month, it has caused great difficulty, the statement further said.

“Medical assessments are being conducted. We will issue a circular reiterating about the conduction of medical camps and will look into any issue that arises, said a senior official from the Differently-Abled Welfare Department.