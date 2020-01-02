Chennai

ISRO engineer dies in road accident

A 45-year-old man employed as an engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) died in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road at Morai village near Avadi on Tuesday afternoon.

Pugazhenthi, of Kavithandalam village, Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram district, rammed his two-wheeler into a goods autorickshaw parked on the roadside.

He sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital. However doctors declared him, dead on arrival.

The Poonamallee traffic investigation wing registered a case and arrested the autorickshaw driver, Ragu, 30.

Further investigation is on.

