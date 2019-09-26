Israeli establishments get enhanced security cover

Security cover has been stepped up to protect Israeli tourists and establishments in Tamil Nadu following an alert from Central intelligence agencies that they could be targeted during Jewish holidays in September-October.

Armed personnel have been deployed at a Jewish settlement near Kodaikanal and on all roads leading to the colony.

According to police sources, the Centre’s alert comes against the backdrop of propaganda messages disseminated by Al-Qaeda, IS and their affiliated organisations around the world, calling for attacks on Western targets in general and Israeli establishments in particular. The upcoming holiday season commences with the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, which is a two-day celebration beginning on September 29. While Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, considered the most important holiday in the Jewish faith, is celebrated on October 8-9, Succoth, the feast of Tabernacles, is celebrated for a little more than a week commencing on October 13.

Recalling an instance where the National Investigation Agency busted a Kerala-based IS module and arrested a few Muslim youth who had planned to attack Israeli tourists who visited the Jewish settlement near Kodaikanal, the alert called for sensitising the intelligence machinery and taking adequate precautionary measures to avert possible attacks.

Airports on alert

The Tamil Nadu police have enhanced security at hotels, resorts, places of worship and other spots frequented by Israeli nationals across the State. Police have also mounted vigil at airports and ports visited by Israeli ships. Security personnel were coordinating with immigration authorities to keep track of Jewish visitors, the sources told The Hindu on Thursday.

A couple of weeks ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs alerted the State police to look for two Iraqi nationals who escaped from the Al Qanat prison in Baghdad and could have made their way to India.

As a follow-up, central agencies warned of possible infiltration by five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including one Sri Lankan national, into Tamil Nadu.

Heightened security arrangements in the State shall remain till further orders, the sources added.