Isolated rainfall set to continue over Tamil Nadu till Sunday

Published - July 03, 2024 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Isolated rainfall is set to continue over parts of Tamil Nadu till Sunday. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast that rainfall of light to moderate intensity may cover more areas across the State on July 8 and July 9.

Thunderstorms may return over some places in north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, during evening or night hours till Friday. According to a bulletin from RMC, moderate westerlies/southwesterly winds prevailed over the region. The westerly wind convergence would trigger rainfall over parts of the State.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Pandalur, Avalanche, Devala and a few other stations in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts received 2 cm of rainfall. Some other places in both these districts recorded light rainfall. Isolated light rains continued till Wednesday evening in places, including Valparai, Udhagamandalam and some parts of Kanniyakumari district.

The State has registered a surplus rainfall of 11.3 cm against its average of 6 cm for the season since June 1.

Officials said strong westerly winds, clear sky and absence of a major weather system closer to the region had spiked day temperature in many places across the State. Madurai airport recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius, which was the highest temperature recorded on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu. It recorded 41.7 degree Celsius on July 31 last year.

Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam too recorded relatively a hot day with 38.3 degree Celsius and 37.9 degree Celsius respectively. The city recorded the decade’s highest of 41 degree Celsius in July 2015.

In its monthly outlook, the India Meteorological Department has forecast that some districts in Tamil Nadu may receive below normal rainfall in July. However, the State is likely to experience a below normal day temperature in most districts in July.

