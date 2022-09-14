Isolated rain likely till Saturday in parts of T.N., says IMD

ADVERTISEMENT

Most parts of the State may experience subdued weather for the next couple of days. The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated rain over the State and Puducherry till Saturday.

Officials said there was no significant weather system to trigger widespread or intense rainfall over the State. This would mean dry weather over most parts of the State this week. There may be a slight increase in rainfall over the State from Sunday.

The day temperature stayed close to normal on Wednesday in most weather stations in the State. Residents experienced a slightly warm weather in Chennai. Weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the day’s normal of 34.4 degree Celsius and 34.6 degree Celsius respectively.

A few places such as Udhagamandalam (4 cm) and Valparai (1 cm) received light to moderate showers in the 24 hours till 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said that only thunderstorm activity is possible for a few days and strong westerly winds prevailed over the region. There were chances for light to moderate rain in some areas of Chennai till Friday due to convective activity. The city may record a maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius till Friday.

The State has so far recorded nearly 46 cm of rainfall, which is 76% excess than average this southwest monsoon since June 1.