Isolated rain likely till Saturday in parts of T.N., says IMD

‘Some parts of Chennai have chances of light to moderate rain’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 21:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Most parts of the State may experience subdued weather for the next couple of days. The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated rain over the State and Puducherry till Saturday.

Officials said there was no significant weather system to trigger widespread or intense rainfall over the State. This would mean dry weather over most parts of the State this week. There may be a slight increase in rainfall over the State from Sunday.

The day temperature stayed close to normal on Wednesday in most weather stations in the State. Residents experienced a slightly warm weather in Chennai. Weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the day’s normal of 34.4 degree Celsius and 34.6 degree Celsius respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A few places such as Udhagamandalam (4 cm) and Valparai (1 cm) received light to moderate showers in the 24 hours till 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said that only thunderstorm activity is possible for a few days and strong westerly winds prevailed over the region. There were chances for light to moderate rain in some areas of Chennai till Friday due to convective activity. The city may record a maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius till Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State has so far recorded nearly 46 cm of rainfall, which is 76% excess than average this southwest monsoon since June 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
weather news
weather
rains

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app