Isolated light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till Tuesday

March 31, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some parts of Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rain till Tuesday. Chennai is expected to get light rain on April 2.

Rain and weather systems have ensured a relatively balmy weather in the State this March. Nearly 80% of the weather stations in Tamil Nadu have experienced below normal day temperature.

On Friday, the day temperature was close to normal or slightly above average in most places except for Karur Paramathi (39.2 degree Celsius), Palayamkottai (38.4 degree Celsius) and Erode (39.6 degree Celsius).

Officials said the exposure conditions in weather stations such as Karur Paramathi may influence the day temperature. In Chennai, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered normal day temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius and 35.3 degree Celsius. Valparai received light rain till 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department said wind discontinuity, a line across which there is a sudden change in wind direction, would influence isolated light to moderate rain in the State and Puducherry till Tuesday.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said rainfall may particularly cover the Western Ghats region whereas chances are less for the interior and coastal places.

March has ended with nearly 72% surplus rainfall in the State. Karur and Thoothukudi are among the few districts that have ended with deficit March rain. Chennai district experienced rare surplus rain during March.

Mr. Kannan said weather models predicted light rain for Chennai on Sunday. Interior and coastal areas may have slightly above normal temperature due to rainfall being restricted to small region.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that maximum temperature would be around 34-35 degree Celsius in Chennai till Monday.

