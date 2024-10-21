Isolated heavy rainfall in interior and southern districts likely for two days

Isolated heavy rainfall will continue in a few interior and southern districts till Thursday morning. While many places may see rainfall of moderate intensity this week, the cyclone brewing over the Bay of Bengal will not have an impact on Tamil Nadu.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the well-marked low-pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, likely to be named Cyclone Dana, and cross the Odisha and West Bengal coasts by the early hours of October 25.

There would be a slight decrease in the northeast monsoon rainfall over the State, and heavy rainfall would cover only a few interior districts till Thursday due to the weather system moving away to other regions, officials of the meteorological department said.

A cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring regions would influence the current rain spell. The RMC’s bulletin noted that heavy rainfall of up to 6.4 cm may lash nine districts, including Theni, Madurai and Karur, on Tuesday.

There would be sporadic rainfall of light or moderate intensity in some areas of Chennai till Wednesday.

During the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Mettur in Salem district recorded the heaviest rainfall of 15 cm in the State. Udumalpet in Tiruppur district received 12 cm rainfall on Monday. Many other interior and southern districts were also covered by the wet spell on Monday.

The rainfall would gradually decrease, and cover only one or two places by October 26.

Tamil Nadu continues to enjoy surplus rainfall this October, recording nearly 17 cm as against its usual share of 10 cm, since October 1.