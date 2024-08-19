GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Isolated heavy rain will continue over parts of Tamil Nadu till August 21

Published - August 19, 2024 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rainfall may continue to cover parts of districts along the Ghat areas and north interior of Tamil Nadu till August 21. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has said the presence of a trough extending from Rayalaseema to Comorin areas across Tamil Nadu will influence the scattered rain in the State.

Various places in the State, particularly along the Ghat areas, have been experiencing wet weather this month due to prevailing weather systems. In the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, several Ghat areas and interior Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy spell of rain. Thaluthalai in Perambalur district had recorded 10 cm, which was the highest amount of rainfall received on the day.

A bulletin from the RMC said scattered rainfall would continue for three days in the State. Heavy spell bringing up to 12.4 cm of downpour is likely on isolated places of 12 districts, including Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri and Ghat areas of Coimbatore on Tuesday. It may be restricted to Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul on August 21.

On Monday, various weather stations like Natham and Mettur (4 cm), Udhagamandalam (3 cm) and Palani (2 cm) received light rain till 5.30 p.m.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said rain clouds may cover fewer places when the trough shifts westwards on August 21. There is a possibility for Chennai to receive light rainfall in some areas. More moisture is needed for convective activity in places like Chennai and residents may experience sultry weather during daytime.

The State has witnessed a rainfall surplus of 84% so far, this southwest monsoon since June 1. Tamil Nadu has received 31.6 cm of rainfall against its usual share of 17.1 cm, he added.

