ISKCON to conduct activities for children

Staff Reporter June 15, 2022 21:25 IST

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Chennai Bhakta Prahlad Siksha Samaj (BPSS) and Krishna Club (teens) will conduct various activities for children from June 19.

From stories, slokas, bhajans, rhymes, art and craft to quiz, debates and JAM sessions, a host of events will be held. The activities will be held in two batches, one for children aged 6-12 and another for 13-17. Every week, classes will be held for an hour and a half in different time slots. Both online and offline classes will be held. For details, visit https://bit.ly/bpss2022-23 or call 9444708680, 8939769129, 9176241413 or 9962229141.