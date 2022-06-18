Chennai

ISKCON programme for children

ISKCON Chennai will launch Bhakta Prahlad Siksha Samaj (BPSS) and Krishna Club (teens) one-year programmes on Sunday.

According to a press release, the special features of the BPSS programme, for the 6-12 age group, include stories, slokas, bhajans, rhymes, art, craft, quiz, activities, non-fire cooking and virtual festival celebrations. 

Krishna Club programmes for the 13-17 age group include stories, activities such as debates and discussions, role play, and much more, the release said.  For details, visit https://bit.ly/bpss2022-23


