ChennaiCHENNAI 13 July 2021 00:34 IST
ISKCON holds rath yatra
Updated: 13 July 2021 00:35 IST
The annual rath yatra of Sri Jagannath, Sri Baladeva and Sri Subhadra was celebrated on Monday at ISKCON Temple at Akkarai on ECR here.
The deities were placed on a small rath that was taken around the Sholinganallur temple complex. Devotees performed namsankirtan.
Fruits were distributed as prasadam, said a press release from Sumithra Krishna Das, ISKCON temple president.
