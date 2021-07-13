ISKCON holds rath yatra

CHENNAI

13 July 2021 00:34 IST

The annual rath yatra of Sri Jagannath, Sri Baladeva and Sri Subhadra was celebrated on Monday at ISKCON Temple at Akkarai on ECR here.

The deities were placed on a small rath that was taken around the Sholinganallur temple complex. Devotees performed namsankirtan.

Fruits were distributed as prasadam, said a press release from Sumithra Krishna Das, ISKCON temple president.

