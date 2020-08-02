ISKCON competitions

CHENNAI:

02 August 2020 00:03 IST

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will conduct online competitions from August 1 on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, according to a press release.

The events include fancy dress, drawing, painting, craft, story telling, photography, videography, rangoli and bhajan competitions. The last date for registration is August 9. Visit http://www.iskconchennai.org/competitions for details.

