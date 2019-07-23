Ishari Ganesh appears before High Court

Film producer, actor and owner of educational institutions Ishari K. Ganesh appeared before the Madras High Court on Monday in suo motu contempt of court proceedings initiated against him for attempting to influence Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the court in a case regarding conduct of South Indian Artists Association (Nadigar Sangam) elections.

Justice M.M. Sundresh and M. Nirmal Kumar recorded his presence and that of another contemnor Anantharaman and gave a week’s time for them to file their affidavits.

The judges accepted a request made by senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan, representing them, for grant of time to file the affidavit and ordered that they must be present in the court on July 29 too.

Justice Venkatesh had initiated the criminal contempt proceedings last month on the charge that the contemnors had attempted to influence him in their favour in a case filed by a rival faction led by actor Vishal Krishna during the Nadigar Sangam elections.

However, since criminal contempt could be heard only by a Division Bench, the case got listed before Justices Sundresh and Nirmal Kumar.

During the next hearing of the case, the contemnors were expected to file affidavits tendering their unconditional apology to the court.