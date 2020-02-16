Isha Agro Movement conducts training in organic farming methods

A one-day training programme on chemical-free, organic farming was organised by Isha Agro Movement at Desur village in Vandavasi taluk. More than 80 participants from various districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Theni and Coimbatore took part in the event.

The participants were given hands-on training in the preparation of different types of natural agricultural inputs like Jeevamirtham, Ganajeevamirtham, Agni Asthram, growth stimulants and pesticides.

‘Lack of guidance’

Trainer Saravanan said, “It is due to lack of guidance that many interested farmers are unable to pursue organic farming. To bridge this gap, Isha Agro Movement has been organising workshops all over Tamil Nadu under the banner ‘the entry into organic farming’. This form of farming allows the farmer to manufacture their own fertilizers and pesticides in natural methods at low cost. This also helps the farmers grow completely organic produce.”

Isha Agro Movement has organised over 70 training programmes across Tamil Nadu, training more than 8000 farmers, said an office bearer of the movement.