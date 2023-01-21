Isai Sangamam concludes with Indo-western fusion music concert

January 21, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram’s three-day music festival Isai Sangamam concluded in the city on Saturday with an Indo-western fusion music concert at Kalaivanar Arangam. The concert featured pianist Stephen Devassy, renowned veena player Rajhesh Vaidhya, percussionist Thiruvarur Bakthavathsalam and guitarist Keith Peters.

Vagai Chandrasekhar, Chairman of the Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram, said the State government had implemented several schemes for the promotion of artists and ensuring that their art reached more people.

“The fund allocation to the Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram had increased to ₹3.5 crore by the Tamil Nadu Government and the welfare of artistes is being looked at with an increase in their pension,” he said. Vijaya Thayanban, Member-Secretary, was present.

N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Limited, Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, and P.C. Sreeram, cinematographer, spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT