ADVERTISEMENT

Isai Sangamam concludes with Indo-western fusion music concert

January 21, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram organised the three-day music festival in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Vagai Chandrasekhar, Chairman, and Vijaya Thayanban, Member-Secretary, Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nadaga Mandaram, felicitating cinematographer P.C. Sreeram at the valedictory of Isai Sangamam in Chennai on Saturday. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder of Kauvery Hospital, and N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., are seen. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram’s three-day music festival Isai Sangamam concluded in the city on Saturday with an Indo-western fusion music concert at Kalaivanar Arangam. The concert featured pianist Stephen Devassy, renowned veena player Rajhesh Vaidhya, percussionist Thiruvarur Bakthavathsalam and guitarist Keith Peters.

Vagai Chandrasekhar, Chairman of the Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram, said the State government had implemented several schemes for the promotion of artists and ensuring that their art reached more people. 

“The fund allocation to the Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram had increased to ₹3.5 crore by the Tamil Nadu Government and the welfare of artistes is being looked at with an increase in their pension,” he said. Vijaya Thayanban, Member-Secretary, was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Limited, Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, and P.C. Sreeram, cinematographer, spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / music

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US