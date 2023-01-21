HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Isai Sangamam concludes with Indo-western fusion music concert

Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram organised the three-day music festival in the city

January 21, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vagai Chandrasekhar, Chairman, and Vijaya Thayanban, Member-Secretary, Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nadaga Mandaram, felicitating cinematographer P.C. Sreeram at the valedictory of Isai Sangamam in Chennai on Saturday. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder of Kauvery Hospital, and N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., are seen.

Vagai Chandrasekhar, Chairman, and Vijaya Thayanban, Member-Secretary, Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nadaga Mandaram, felicitating cinematographer P.C. Sreeram at the valedictory of Isai Sangamam in Chennai on Saturday. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder of Kauvery Hospital, and N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., are seen. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram’s three-day music festival Isai Sangamam concluded in the city on Saturday with an Indo-western fusion music concert at Kalaivanar Arangam. The concert featured pianist Stephen Devassy, renowned veena player Rajhesh Vaidhya, percussionist Thiruvarur Bakthavathsalam and guitarist Keith Peters.

Vagai Chandrasekhar, Chairman of the Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram, said the State government had implemented several schemes for the promotion of artists and ensuring that their art reached more people. 

“The fund allocation to the Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram had increased to ₹3.5 crore by the Tamil Nadu Government and the welfare of artistes is being looked at with an increase in their pension,” he said. Vijaya Thayanban, Member-Secretary, was present.

N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Limited, Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, and P.C. Sreeram, cinematographer, spoke.

Related Topics

Chennai / music

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.