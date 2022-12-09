Isai Iyal Nataka Vizha gets under way in city

December 09, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

The 43rd Isai Iyal Nataka Vizha 2022-23, organised by Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, was inaugurated by IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti at Vani Mahal in the city on Friday.

Mr. Kamakoti appreciated the sabha, which was started more than seven decades ago, for its efforts to preserve and encourage Carnatic music. He reminded the budding artistes that there were no shortcuts to success and daily practice was important for becoming a successful artiste.

Mr. Kamakoti conferred the “Vani Kala Sudhakara” award on vocalist Pantula Rama, violinist M.A. Krishnaswamy, mridangam and Ghatam exponent S.V. Ramani, Bharatanatyam dancer Sheela Unnikrishnan and theatre personality V. Sridhar.

Sabha president Deccan N. Krishnamoorthy welcomed the gathering.

The music festival is organised in association with P. Obul Reddy and P. Gnanamba Trust. The Bharatam festival is also held as part of the celebrations.