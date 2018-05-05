Is your window broken? 

There is a poorly-lit corner in the neighbourhood. Under cover of darkness, a small bunch of anti-socials congregate there at night for a drinking session. If the neighbourhood association is lax in seeing this issue addressed, the odds are high that the space will start attracting more anti-socials. And, with continued indifference, these goings-on may assume dangerous proportions.

The afore-mentioned hypothetical situation is based on what is called the Broken Windows Theory. Two social scientists James Quinn Wilson and George L. Kelling came up with this theory, which essentially emphasises the cost of indifference to petty crimes.

Their argument: If a window in an unoccupied house is broken due to an act of vandalism, and the perpetrators of the offence are not brought to book and the window is not fixed either, it is likely to be shattered again and again, and then again. If this indifference continues, anti-socials may feel emboldened to break into the house.

Now, the question is: How do you fix "the broken windows" in your neck of the woods?

1. Be a watchful neighbour If your neighbours are away, be their keeper. In the long run, this will help you. If a vacant house in your neighbourhood is targeted, and the crime is not checked, the place may attract more crime, and one day, your house may turn out to be the scene of crime.

A few residents of G.R. Street, a locality in Manimangalam, proved themselves as watchful, proactive neighbours.

Early this year, an auditor and his wife, residing at G.R. Street, left for Delhi. While passing by their locked house, a few alert neighbours noticed it was lit. They heard the television blaring. Aware of the couple's visit to Delhi, they got curious. When they peeped in through the window, they found strangers were inside the house.

Here was a case of break-in. They smartly locked the door from outside and called in the Manimangalam police. The criminals were trapped inside. In no time, the sub-inspector Shanmugam and a few other police personnel reached the spot and nabbed the thieves.

2. Stitch in time Can you recall the rest of this time-worn saying which conveys that a small remedial action, if promptly taken, will obviate the need for a major intervention later on.

A few years ago, at Vanasakthi Nagar Extension and surrounding areas, in Kolathur, negligence over civic issues turned the area into a target for petty crimes.

According to residents, the roads were damaged and unmotorable and the local Corporation authorities did not have them fixed.

Residents alleged that due to the condition of the roads, the police patrol vehicle avoided them. These roads were also poorly lit and this problem was not addressed either, residents said. And, it started.

Petty thieves started targetting the neighbourhood. In a short period, gas cylinders, ornamental lights and even a few valuable items such as a digital camera, went missing from some houses there.

3. Watch your road Residents have to understand roads in their neighbourhood are part of their living space. If they care for their own well-being, they have to keep an eye on what happens there.

Residents of R.K. Shanmuganathan Salai in K.K. Nagar learnt this lesson the hard way.

They encountered unauthorised parking of Metrowater’s tanker lorries on this road. These tankers were parked to fill water at a Metrowater pumping station located on the road. The residents did anticipate any problems arising from this.

Over a period, this section became a big "parking spot" for these tankers. According to residents, after evenfall, anti-socials began to lurk behind these tankers. Many petty crimes such as chain snatching started taking place in the neighbourhood.