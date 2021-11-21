Is this the monsoonal normal for them?

People being rescued in boats. Photos: special arrangement

21 November 2021 09:52 IST

When boats from Nainarkuppam in ECR proved a lifeline for these OMR residents

This road winds off the IT Corridor in anonymity. It is so neatly tucked way from the bustle of the arterial road that it can be missed far too easily. Gandhinagar Main Road is part of what marks the last outpost of the Greater Chennai Corporation — the 200th ward that lies in Semmanchery — clinging on to its fringes. With Navalur nestling close by, it is often erroneously identified with that locality. Worse still — as this writer found out on November 19 while seeking directions — that its name is elusive even for those who take the road on a daily basis, while heading back back home in the interior sections that it leads to.

“It does not have a name,” a passer-by stated flatly with not a soupçon of doubt that he could have missed something.

The road seems less known, and the plight of residents of the two localities that it leads to — Jawahar Nagar and Ezhilmuga Nagar — lesser still. According to a GCC official with Zone 15, during the recent rains, Zone 15 employed the fishermen of Nainarkuppam with their paddle boats to help these residents reach dry ground whenever they had to.

B Prabhakaran, president, Nainarkuppam Fishermen Cooperative Society, notes: “Six boats were pressed into service on GCC’s behalf and another six for the Fisheries Department.”

On Thursday, significant help had to be reached to these interior localities in Semmancheri.

“On behalf of the Fisheries Department, boats were operated by our fishermen in Guduvancheri, Mudichur and Thalambur.”

He remarks, “The inundation being mostly at the three to four feet level, there was need only for small boats that are operated with paddles. These boats can accommodate three to six people. In 2015, we had to use the big motorised boats, which can accommodate 10 to 15 people.”